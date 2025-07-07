Locals browse handmade crafts during 71st annual Morro Bay Art in the Park

Community members flocked to Morro Bay Park on Sunday for the 71st annual Morro Bay Art in the Park festival.

Over 100 independent artists and crafters filled the green, showcasing and selling their work to crowds of shoppers.

The annual show attracts makers from across the Central Coast, which is something that one shopper told KSBY is greatly appreciated by the community.

"I think it's very supportive here," Rene Delk, a Morro Bay resident, said. "People love coming out to support local artists. They like to see who creates the art and support it by, you know, purchasing their handmade items."

This weekend marks the second installment of Art in the Park this year.

The last weekend of the festival is set to take place at Morro Bay Park on August 30, 31, and September 1.