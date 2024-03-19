Looking to build in Morro Bay? Coastal Commission approves city's new zoning plan

If you're looking to build in Morro Bay, there are new changes you should know about.

“Whether it's a homeowner looking to do a change in their home with remodels or new elements to their home, businesses looking to remodel, or new businesses coming into the community, this will definitely help guide them and hopefully make the process a little quicker and smoother,” said Morro Bay Mayor Carla Wixom.

The Morro Bay Zoning Code/Implementation Plan was recently accepted by the California Coastal Commission.

Wixom calls it a major success for the city.

“We're excited about moving forward,” she said.

Planning Manager Cindy Jacinth says it’s the city's first major overhaul of the zoning code since 1997.

Previously, the city had two separate zoning ordinances. Now, there is just one.

Wixom says the previous ordinances were also outdated and confusing for people looking to make property updates or bring new projects to the community.

“This really will help to give clarity to the requirements and should speed up the process now for projects in the community,” Wixom said.

Jacinth says the updates apply the City of Morro Bay’s General Plan and provide clearer standards for homeowners and the business community.

“It should make the permit process more streamlined and eliminate some of the 'gotchas' and some of the inconsistencies that maybe the community might not have understood. It's a more modern document and the goal is that it will be easier to use,” Jacinth said.

Mayor Wixom says the city hopes the changes will help streamline the process for applicants who are looking to bring new projects to the community.

