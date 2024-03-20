Marine wildlife officials continue to monitor whale in Morro Bay harbor

It's been more than a week now since a juvenile gray whale has been seen swimming around the Morro Bay harbor.

We checked in again with wildlife officials who say they are continuing to monitor the whale and are hopeful it sees its way back out to the ocean.

According to The Marine Mammal Center, the whale was first spotted on Sunday, March 10.

NOAA Fisheries is taking the lead on monitoring the animal and says that while it does seem a little skinny, they are not overly concerned as whales sometimes do end up in harbors, bays, inlets, and estuaries for sometimes weeks at a time.

The Marine Mammal Center says its team has not observed any abnormal behavior by the whale, and while it is in the harbor, they have been actively reaching out to boaters, kayakers, and watersport businesses to remind people to keep a safe distance of at least 100 yards away from the whale.

It's rare that NOAA would intervene and try to guide the whale out into open water because they say it could put both the animal and people in danger.