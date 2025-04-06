Mobile sauna service comes to Morro Bay park. Where is it headed next?

A new mobile sauna was recently added to Coleman Park in Morro Bay, but that’s not the only place where it will be.

“You meet so many great people. Everyone has been friendly, supportive, happy and enjoying the experience together. It brings the community together,” said Joe O’Brien of Morro Bay.

The service is available for booking three days a week in Morro Bay.

Co-owner Ari Leva says it’s a space that can fit up to eight people at a time. It recently led to Cal Poly wrestlers and some women in their 40s and 60s engaging in a conversation that otherwise would have never happened.

“Laughter, connection and storytelling erupted in a way that wouldn’t happen in a coffee shop or bar. The sauna being used as a community hub has been demonstrated so well by the guests,” said Ari Leva, California Sauna Club co-owner.

So how does a communal sauna work? If you’re interested in checking it out, Leva says you can show up with a bathing suit, towel and water bottle.

You can expect to either head into the sauna first and then cold plunge into the bay after or the other way around. The cost is around $30.

“The typical session for an hour, people will do that three times,” Leva said.

Ira Feinswog was trying the sauna out for the first time Thursday morning.

“You’re going from pretty hot to pretty cold and it’s exhilarating. It felt great,” said Ira Feinswog of San Diego.

Joe O’Brien was trying it out for the second time, saying before this, he’d only used a sauna by the water while abroad.

“It’s amazing to have the same kind of experience right here in Morro Bay,” O’Brien said.

“It’s kind of addicting. I kept wanting to go back in. I have a broken arm, so I kept my arm under and my hand feels better,” Feinswog said.

With the sauna available for booking on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays in Morro Bay, the co-owners say starting Sunday, they’ll be moving the sauna to the SLO Ranch Farms marketplace three other days during the week.

“That will be a different experience because we will have cold plunges that are temperature-controlled. We don’t have the ocean in SLO to be able to cold plunge,” said Darren Leva, California Sauna Club co-owner.

The Levas say they’re right outside the sauna every time it’s in use to monitor it and make sure nothing goes wrong.

For more information on how you can book a spot at this sauna, click here.