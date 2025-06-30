Morro Bay 4-H youth host first annual Livestock Buyers Mixer

The Morro Bay 4-H Club held its first annual livestock buyers mixer on Sunday, inviting the community to support the next generation of agricultural leaders.

Livestock buyers gathered at the Moro Grange Hall to connect with the Central Coast's youngest swine producers.

Organizers say the mixer event allowed 4-H kids to develop their financial skills and life skills, all while talking with local people in the agriculture industry.

"We are learning time management and responsibility with our animals and how we can depend on ourselves," Bailey Dunn, a 4-H Morro Bay member, said.

The 4-H members at Sunday's event will reportedly be showcasing their animals at the Mid-State Fair this summer.

The junior livestock auction is set to take place on July 26.