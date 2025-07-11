Morro Bay approves interim city manager by 4-1 vote

The city of Morro Bay has appointed Andrea Luker as the new interim city manager.

Councilmembers voted four to one in favor.

Mayor Carla Wixom and councilmembers Jeff Eckles, Zara Landrum, and Bill Luffee voted in favor, with Mayor Pro Tem Cyndee Edwards the lone vote against.

Luker served as Morro Bay city manager from 2007 to 2013, before the city council agreed to a separation agreement for unknown reasons.

Community members both in favor and against spoke out at the meeting, which Luker attended.

Luker will serve in the interim role while the city recruits for a permanent position.