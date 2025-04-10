Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityMorro Bay

Actions

Morro Bay beachgoers report jellyfish-like sea creatures along shoreline

The little creatures are called Velella Velella, also known as "By The Wind Sailors".
Velella Velella, jelly fish, By The Wind Sailors
Nan Lippitt
Velella Velella, jelly fish, By The Wind Sailors
Posted

Morro Bay beachgoers have reported seeing thousands of sea creatures resembling jellyfish wash up along the shoreline recently.

According to California State Parks, these little creatures are called Velella Velella, also known as "By The Wind Sailors."

Its characteristic sail gives the animal its name. They catch the wind and travel on ocean currents but can get stranded on beaches in large numbers after strong winds push them ashore.

By The Wind Sailors do sting. It's mild but experts recommend avoiding touching your face or eyes once encountering them.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community