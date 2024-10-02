Morro Bay businesses prepare for tourists looking to escape the heat

Many people come to Morro Bay to escape the heat but with temperatures rising even on the coast, we spoke with some businesses to see how they’ll be handling the crowds during a hot weekend ahead.

John Napoli has owned Bayfront Inn along the Embarcadero for the last two and a half years and says this past summer was busy with many people visiting the coastal town.

“More business because inland it's much hotter,” said Napoli.

Napoli is expecting rooms to be filled this weekend. “It happens because they are uncomfortable they want to be by the water because its much cooler. It will make them feel better to get away from the heat,” Napoli said.

Longtime Sub Sea Tours owner Kevin Winfield says he saw the same summer trend. “The peak of the summer, a few times we ran three trips on the whale boat,” said Winfield.

Believing his whale watching tours brought many people out. “The whales started showing up in April and everything went well,” said Winfield.

But as his business heads into the off season, Winfield is hoping for a busy weekend with added tours.

“We just schedule more trips then. If it’s summertime or if it’s busy, we start at 11 a.m. and run on the hour until the wheels come off,” said Winfield.

By the middle of the week, people were already in town looking for cooler weather.

“It’s ridiculously hot in some of the other places around. It’s nice to get cooler weather out here,” said Musui Endo, Long Beach resident.

If you’re planning to beat the heat at the beach this weekend, a Harbor Department supervisor says it’s the last weekend lifeguards will be on duty along Morro Bay beaches from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until next year.