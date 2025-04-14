Morro Bay Butcher & Deli closes after five years: Here's why

A local business in Morro Bay closed its doors for good on Sunday.

Owner Geoff Montgomery opened Morro Bay Butcher & Deli five years ago at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. He says business at the time was good.

“We saw a big uptick in travel, people wanting to visit, and people cooking more at home,” Montgomery said.

But starting in 2022, he says business started steadily declining.

“I understand when people have to choose between buying what we offer and paying their rent,” Montgomery said.

With his shop offering a variety of high-quality local meats, the owner says prices have only continued to rise over the years.

“Our margins quite literally disappeared over the year and a half to two years, and it was very difficult for us to keep up with those rising costs," Montgomery said. "It gets to a point where it just becomes too expensive.”

Montgomery added that it is hard for local businesses to survive in this economy.

Local residents who were visiting the shop on Sunday said they were disheartened by the closure.

“They brought really good food to the community. They did a great job, but I’m just sad to see them go,” said Renco Traverso, a Los Osos resident.

“It’s always sad to see the turnover that happens in a small town because everyone gets to know everyone,” said Kristen Wilkinson, a Los Osos resident. “We lived in [San Francisco] for a while, and so it was great to have something like that here in such a small town and having it being local. They brought in so many local things, which was important to me.”

The owner tells KSBY that his time in Morro Bay does not feel wasted.

“It’s sad, but I don’t regret anything we’ve done,” Montgomery said.

When asked about his next steps, Montgomery says he will be moving to Scotland with his family.

“I’m going to work for some butchers over there and work for shops that have been open for hundreds of years,” Montgomery said.