Morro Bay celebrates its 60th birthday with a parade along the Embarcadero

Celebrations were underway along the Embarcadero for Morro Bay’s 60th anniversary of its incorporation.

Dozens of cars drove down the Embarcadero with community members and tourists watching on.

“You just can tell there’s a lot of community here," said Jennie Saro, Morro Bay resident. "The cheering. The high school, elementary school, all the excitement."

Jennie Saro was introduced to the city when her child attended Cal Poly and eventually moved to Morro Bay.

“We love the beach so that definitely drew us here but since we’ve lived here, we love the lighted boat parade at Christmas time," said Jennie Saro. "Things like today the celebration of it being 60 years as a city."

The coastal community was founded in 1870 and later incorporated in 1964 after the Morro Bay power plant was built.

“There’s so much to do," said Michael Saro, Morro Bay resident. "We go kayaking often, paddle boarding, hiking at Montana de Oro, rent an electric boat for a ride, walk the sandspit."

“It’s exciting seeing this community grow,” said Greg Norton, Los Osos resident.

Greg Norton has been a resident of San Luis Obispo County for 40 years and was excited to watch the parade.

“I think they enjoyed it a lot, the tourists, and we saw a lot of our friends in the parade," Norton said. "We got to wave at them and say hello."

A little more than 10,000 people call Morro Bay home. Jackie Hahn, who also attended the parade says she has deep roots in town.

“I’ve worked at Dorn’s in Morro Bay for 20 years," said Jackie Hahn, Morro Bay resident. "It’s one of the best restaurants here on the central coast."

Jennie Saro says tourists are always a gift within their town especially on celebratory days like Saturday.

“Visitors are very welcome in Morro Bay," said Jennie Saro. "We enjoy meeting people from all walks of life. That’s also a really great asset for Morro Bay."