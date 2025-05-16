Morro Bay City Council approves controversial flag ordinance

The Morro Bay City Council has approved a new flagpole ordinance.

The current policy allows commemorative and non-traditional flags to be displayed at city facilities. Beginning July 1, only the U.S. flag, the State of California flag, and the flag of the City of Morro Bay can be displayed.

Councilmember Jeff Eckles proposed the policy change because he said he wants the city to remain neutral. However, community members against the new ordinance believed it was a step backward for Morro Bay as a welcoming community.

WATCH: "We are here to represent everyone." City council discusses controversial flagpole ordinance