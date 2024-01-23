Morro Bay City Council to consider improvements to Lila Keiser parking lot

The Lila Keiser Park parking lot may be getting a facelift if plans are approved by the Morro Bay City Council at this Tuesday’s meeting.

The project would cost the city around $260,000. If approved, work would begin in the next month or two and would include an asphalt overlay, striping and ADA accessibility improvements.

The city says there will be minor impacts to the community.

“We’re really working with the Rec Department to make sure we’re not impacting the uses of the field, so the majority of the work is actually within the parking lot itself,” said Austin Della, City of Morro Bay Senior Civil Engineer.

The city council meets Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the agenda item.