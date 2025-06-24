Morro Bay considering more street repair projects in 2025-26

Beachcomber Drive is one of several streets on the list for repair as part of the City of Morro Bay's next pavement management project.

“The divots are so bad that it’s dangerous now. They need to be fixed immediately,” said Haeja Crisman, Morro Bay resident.

Crisman lives on Beachcomber Drive.

“Here’s a big divot right here. A hole. I mean, whoa, there’s this and there’s a big hole here,” Crisman said.

Her street is on the list of roads to be repaired in the next fiscal year. City staff just needs approval before July 1 to qualify for state funds.

Last year’s pavement management project saw work done on several roads, including near the city’s Embarcadero area.

"They just finished Main Street going through town,” said Skip Sorich, Morro Bay resident.

Crisman says she’s happy to see that work completed and hopes the repairs to her street will be approved.

“Also, here, all the concrete is just broken down, down to the dirt,” Crisman said.

The $2.6 million project would be funded by four sources:



State funds - $276,982

Measure Q & E funds - $1 million

General fund - $1 million

Transit fund - $400,000

Sorich says he’s happy with the work the city has been doing.

"One street that comes to mind is Piney Way, but most of the streets are pretty well,” Sorich said.

If approved by the city council, the design is expected to be completed by March 2026, with construction expected to start in September 2026 and completed in December 2026.