Morro Bay expected to be busy for opening of recreational salmon fishing

The Morro Bay Harbor Patrol is gearing up for a busy weekend as recreational salmon fishing is opening for the first time in two years.

“It’s going to be a mad rush tomorrow,” said Shawn Stamback, Pacific Charters owner.

Due to low salmon populations, a recreational closure for all of California was put in place back in 2023, but now it’s back open this weekend for a short period.

“Everybody and their mother are going to be out there fishing,” Stamback said.

The Morro Bay Harbor Patrol will increase staffing this weekend and reminds all boat operators to carry their California boater card and safety equipment on board.

“There’s probably going to be people leaving the dock here as early as 3 a.m.,” Stamback said.

Harbor Patrol anticipates the Morro Bay launch ramp to be congested. The cost to park your vessel and trailer at the launch ramp parking lot is $10 a day.

“Everybody is talking about how crowded it’s going to be down at the launch ramps. It’s going to be like L.A. traffic down there. And then on the water, if people report fish at a specific location, it’s like a magnet,” Stamback said.

Salmon season will be open recreationally again for just one weekend in each of the next two months or until 7,000 salmon are caught.

“I bet it closes in one day,” Stamback said.

Harbor Patrol says the vessel Yaquina has finished its harbor dredging operation as of Friday, just in time for salmon season opening up this weekend.

Despite recreational salmon fishing opening up for a short time, commercial salmon fishing will remain closed for the third consecutive year.

