Morro Bay french bakery gets new owner after more than 20 years on the Embarcadero

La Parisienne French Bakery along Morro Bay’s Embarcadero recently changed ownership.

“We love it up here, so we just wanted to be part of the community,” said Ariane Shimabukuro, La Parisienne French Bakery owner.

New bakery owner Ariane Shimabukuro says she and her husband recently moved to Cambria from Southern California.

“I’ve always loved the Central Coast. I’ve spent more time here than on my Southern California beaches,” Shimabukuro said.

Shimabukuro says that after more than 20 years, the previous owner of the bakery was looking to retire.

“We came across this at the end of March, and we jumped on it and now we’re here,” Shimabukuro said.

She says it’s been a busy summer at the bakery with local and international visitors.

“I always tell my friends about this place when they come to Morro Bay,” said Yucaipa resident Time Carlisle.

Tim Carlisle visits Morro Bay a few times a year and says he’s been coming to La Parisienne for more than 20 years.

“We were riding our bikes by, and we saw it, and everything looked so good. Sitting out were locals and friendlies. We went in and fell in love with their strawberry croissants,” said Carlisle.

Shimabukuro says menu items and prices will stay the same.

For Carlisle, he has a favorite. “The strawberry croissants. Absolutely delicious,” Carlisle said.

“Strawberry croissants, which have cream cheese and glazed strawberries dusted with powdered sugar,” Shimabukuro said.

With other locally-owned places in town, Nigel says he’s open to all of them.

“I like the family-owned businesses that grow here,” said Nigel Lock, Los Osos resident.

Shimabukuro says the community has welcomed her with open arms.

“Lots of returning customers. Nothing but positive feedback from the community. Those that come from the valley and out of town have been coming to this place since they were children,” said Shimabukuro.

“The owner, she just works so hard and she’s so nice,” Carlisle said.

Nigel Lock lives in Los Osos and has been coming to La Parisienne for over 20 years. “It’s been an institution, and I come over here when I have some other errand over here,” Lock said.

Whether local or visiting, many are glad to have this bakery still open, especially for those strawberry croissants.

“When you’re done, you wipe your face off and just have another one,” Lock said.