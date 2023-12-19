Morro Bay gas station shocks drivers after lowering gas prices below $3.65

Sinclair Gas on Morro Bay Boulevard is shocking drivers after lowering gas prices to less than $3.65. The current price per gallon is more than a dollar less than the average for all of San Luis Obispo County.

“Trying to keep it secret but it’s great,” said Glenn Myers, Morro Bay resident.

Sinclair Gas has been lowering gas prices over the past week and many people throughout San Luis Obispo County have started to notice.

“Out there you can see gas prices very high so now people are so happy and lots of new people are joining us and sharing their information and experience. Lots of new people are joining us from Los Osos, Pismo Beach, Cambria and any other city also,” said Kuldeep Kumar, Sinclair Gas employee.

“It saves money over the long run because I do a lot of driving for work and stuff too so it’s nice to see it coming down. I come over here to get my gas usually because it’s always the cheapest here,” said William Jacobs, Los Osos resident.

The owner of the gas station tells KSBY he began lowering gas prices recently because crude oil prices have been dropping and he also wants to spread some holiday cheer to the community.

“This is the festival season, so people are coming and joining us so everybody’s happy,” Kumar said.

Glenn Myers retired in Morro Bay three years ago and is taking advantage of the low gas prices available in his community.

“My truck is over 100 to fill my truck because it’s got a big tank. It’s been nice. I filled my whole truck it was 65 bucks the other day, so it was great,” Myers said.

According to AAA, the average price for regular gas in San Luis Obispo County is $4.91.