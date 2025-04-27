Morro Bay Kite Festival draws locals, visitors, and kite flyers to the beach

Visitors and locals flocked to Morro Rock Beach on Saturday to check out the 2025 Morro Bay Kite Festival.

Crowds of people were seen flying their kites and enjoying the view at the beach during the free family event.

With low wind on the beach, lots of people struggled to get their kites off the ground; however, the ones who were successful created a colorful display in the sky.

Several kite flyers also participated in candy drops throughout the day, entertaining kids and candy-lovers on the sand.

This year marks the 21st anniversary of the first Morro Bay Kite Festival.

If you missed the festival's second day, you can still attend the closing day on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Morro Rock Beach.