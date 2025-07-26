Morro Bay organization donates over $6k to help rebuild Altadena Senior Center

Community members came together in Morro Bay on Friday to show their support for victims of the Eaton Fire.

Locals gathered at the Morro Bay Senior Center to present a check for $6,480 to The Friends of the Altadena Senior Center organization.

The money was raised during an art and jewelry night fundraiser earlier this summer, hosted by the City of Morro Bay and Morro Bay Active Adults...55+.

Organizers say the $6,480 donation will help The Friends of the Altadena Senior Center rebuild its facility and programs.

"We're just we're so thrilled and delighted and grateful. The people of Altadena— the seniors of Altadena— are just thrilled with this because it means so much to them," Dale Iacasella, the president of The Friends of the Altadena Senior Center, told KSBY. "We received a call from Morro Bay Senior Center, and they told us that they were in sympathy with our loss."

According to the Los Angeles County Aging and Disabilities Department, the Altadena Senior Center hosted over 700 older adults at its original location.

The facility is currently operating out of its satellite location in Loma Alta Park.