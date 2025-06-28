Morro Bay police arrest Bakersfield man on gun, drug charges

A Bakersfield man was arrested in Morro Bay on Wednesday night after police say a traffic stop revealed a loaded gun, ammunition, and drugs in his vehicle.

Police say they stopped Sean Alexander Steele, 40, near Marina St. and Morro Ave. for vehicle code violations and suspected impairment.

The officer reportedly spotted a firearm “in plain view” below the vehicle’s steering column and, after detaining Steele, determined that he was a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.

Police say they also found Steele to be in possession of a large amount of suspected fentanyl, ammunition and burglary tools.

Morro Bay Police Department

Steele was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a loaded firearm while transporting drugs, possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle, sales/transportation of drugs, possession of large capacity magazines loaded, possession of burglary tools, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a switchblade.