Morro Bay Police ask for public's help in finding teen last seen in October

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a juvenile who was first reported missing nearly two months ago.

The Morro Bay Police Department (MBPD) says 14-year-old Daniel Tovar was last seen on Oct. 16 and was reported missing by his father on Oct. 17.

MBPD Police Commander Tony Mosqueda tells KSBY that the teen's family believed he was with someone they knew in Oregon.

Local authorities were reportedly in communication with law enforcement in Oregon attempting to locate Tovar since the initial report.

However, Mosqueda says the teen's family alerted MBPD earlier this week when a cell phone belonging to the family showed evidence that Tovar may have been back on the Central Coast.

Police and the teen's family believe that one of his friends is helping to hide him.

Mosqueda tells KSBY that foul play- including kidnapping and trafficking- is not suspected in this case.

The MBPD Police Commander says law enforcement is currently working to obtain authorization from a phone company to ping Tovar's location using his cellphone.

Mosqueda adds that police are trying to find the teen before schools let out for Christmas break, as it may be easier to spot a juvenile in the community while other kids are in class.

According to MBPD, Tovar is possibly in the County of San Luis Obispo- specifically in the Los Osos or Morro Bay area- and has been avoiding contact with his parents and law enforcement.

Police say the teen is 5’07” and 135 lbs., has brown eyes and brown hair, and has a chipped front right tooth.

Tovar was last seen wearing a brown Pro Club T-shirt, blue jeans, and black Nike Air Force shoes.

If you have seen Tovar, know his whereabouts, or have any information regarding his location, officials are advising that you contact the MBPD non-emergency line at (805) 772-6225 or Detective Christian Galaz at (805) 772-6229.