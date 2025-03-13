Morro Bay police looking for at-risk missing man

Morro Bay police are asking for help locating a man considered at-risk who was last seen leaving Cuesta College on Wednesday.

Police say Michael Lee Finley’s job coach reported that Finley got on his normal bus at the Cuesta College RTA bus stop at around 3 p.m., which would have dropped him off at the Morro Bay City Park stop.

Police say Finley’s cell phone is off and that his family is actively searching for him.

“Finley is developmentally disabled but still communicates effectively and can carry on a conversation if he is approached,” police added, saying he was reported to be wearing dark pants, sneakers, dark sunglasses, and a ball cap when he was last seen.

Anyone who sees him or who may know where he is is asked to call the Morro Bay Police Department at (805)772-6225.