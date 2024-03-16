Morro Bay receives millions of dollars in federal funding for harbor operations

Morro Bay was given $14.46 million in federal funding to address dredging needs and to maintain the harbor for commerce and boating safety.

Morro Bay Mayor Carla Wixom says the funding will most likely be divided into two segments.

“This year for dredging the mouth of the bay for navigation in the channel and the second half of the money will be delayed and used for dredging the middle to the back of the bay for navigation in the channel,” Wixom said.

Morro Bay is a safe harbor to many — a place where boats can easily get in and out, a luxury and recreational fishing place, and home to the U.S. Coast Guard — but it's not immune to issues caused by storms.

“As you know from beaches, the shallower the beach is, the bigger the waves are and that's the reason why it needs to be dredged every year,” explained Ted Schiafone, Morro Bay Harbor Director.

Schiafone says the dredging will start next year in May for the inlet part of Morro Bay and the back channel will be done sometime in the fall.

If not properly taken care of, the mayor says sand would start to fill up the bay.

“It would change the size of the boats that would be able to come in and out of our harbor,” Wixom said.

The $14.46 million is part of a federal funding deal signed into law by President Joe Biden last week. It also includes $3.04 million for Santa Barbara and $23,000 for Port San Luis.

