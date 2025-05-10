Morro Bay residents concerned about prescriptions amid Rite Aid bankruptcy

Rite Aid has filed for bankruptcy for the second time in two years.

“This is a really high-volume pharmacy in this Rite Aid,” said Lee Becker, Morro Bay resident.

A Rite Aid spokesperson tells KSBY that in the coming months, Rite Aid stores will either close or be under new ownership.

As the only major drugstore in Morro Bay, some community members are worried about what this could mean for them.

“So many of us do get our prescriptions filled here, and I know there are other places where we can get our prescriptions filled, but will our insurance cover that? It is concerning,” said Raneen, Morro Bay resident.

“Going to have to be traveling. Either North Morro Bay, Los Osos, or even San Luis Obispo could be a possibility," Becker said about finding a new pharmacy. "It would create a hardship for not just me but for a lot of people in town. There is a new pharmacy that just opened up. It’s in the northern part of Morro Bay.”

That new pharmacy is Pill Save Pharmacy, located in the Manfredo Square shopping center on Main Street. It’s the only other pharmacy in Morro Bay.

The owner says they’ve already seen an increase in prescription transfers and recommends people don't wait until the last minute.

“Try as soon as possible to do the transfers just to help us order their medications for our inventory and increase our inventory as soon as possible,” said Ihab Doss, Pill Save Pharmacy owner.

Rite Aid says customers can continue to access pharmacy services during the bankruptcy process.

“Things are changing, so I understand that they are running into tough times,” Becker said.