Camping in Morro Bay is about to get a bit more competitive this summer. Especially after camping enthusiasts from around the country read a new poll released Tuesday by thedyrt.com.

The website ranked Morro Bay State Park Campground #10 in "2025 Best Places to Camp in the Pacific Region".

The poll hailed Morro Bay State Park Campground as an ideal place "for birdwatching and taking in scenic views."

