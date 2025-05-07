Morro Bay State Park named Best for Camping in California

Morro Bay State Park has just been named Best California State Park for Camping in the first-ever “Best of California’s State Parks” poll by the California State Parks Foundation.

The poll, which ran this spring, gathered input from over 1,300 park lovers who nominated and voted for their favorite destinations across ten categories.

Morro Bay edged out other top contenders, including Anza-Borrego Desert and Montaña de Oro State Park in San Luis Obispo County.

“This honor reflects how deeply people connect with our parks,” said Rachel Norton, Executive Director of the Foundation. “We hope the list inspires Californians to explore these special places this summer.”

To see what other locations made the list click here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1HzswUoR1I0x6ghBFpr655qla-sw75_Mj/view