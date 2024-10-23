Morro Bay to get a new pharmacy amid growing demand

A new pharmacy is set to open off of Main Street in Morro Bay within the next few months.

“There is a huge concern in Morro Bay about only having one pharmacy. It’s not meeting the demands of the population,” said Ihab Doss, Pill Save Pharmacy CEO.

Doss owns Pill Save Pharmacy in Arroyo Grande. With more than a decade of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, he says his focus is on low-cost medications for patients.

“We lower the cost for over-the-counter items and lowering the cost for the co-pays by finding the cheapest medications possible,” Doss said.

He says there has been a growing need for another pharmacy in Morro Bay since the closure of Morro Bay Drug & Gift in 2022.

“We started having some transfers from the people there in Morro Bay coming to us here in Arroyo Grande to start filling their prescriptions and delivering it to them,” Doss said.

“We have an increasing senior population, we need more pharmacies and healthcare options in our community,” said Aaron Ochs, Morro Bay resident.

Some people in the community say having one pharmacy in town has been a hassle.

“I’m looking forward to it because Morro Bay Gift and Drugs where I used to go, it closed. The only one we have is Rite Aid and it’s a lot of long lines,” said Diann Adams, Morro Bay resident.

“Morro Bay Drug and Gift closed. A lot of residents were scrambling to find a place to get their prescriptions filled,” Ochs added.

Doss says they currently deliver medications to senior homes in Morro Bay and will be focusing on service at the new location.

“For the patients, we don’t have any lines and we depend on delivering the medications to the patients’ house,” Doss said.

Doss says he expects the pharmacy to be open on January 1, 2025.