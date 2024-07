The Morro Bay Art in the Park festival began this Friday, July 5, and will continue through the weekend.

At the event, you can find booths full of arts and crafts from 125 different creators, many of them local.

Art in the Park is set up at Morro Bay Park at the corner of Morro Bay Blvd. and Harbor Drive.

Booths will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.