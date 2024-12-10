Morro Bay's Measure A passes by 60% vote

On November 5, voters in Morro Bay passed Measure A-24. It means residents will now decide on any land use changes for four properties located at the former power plant and near the Embarcadero.

The final vote was 60% 'yes' to 40% 'no.'

Morro Bay resident Glenn Silloway voted against the measure.

“It freezes land use zoning in a crucial area of our city when that should be done by the city council working through an established process to get public input and make the right decision for us that way. That’s how it should be done,” Silloway said.

He believes the city should have the flexibility to adjust any proposals as they come in.

“We need that development down there and A-24 is going to slow it down or stop it,” Silloway added.

Resident Phil Bauman says the proposed battery energy storage system (BESS) project at the old power plant site is why he voted yes on Measure A.

“I'm not opposed to electric energy. I’m an electrician and we’re all for getting rid of fossil fuels but the issue seems to be location,” Bauman explained.

With the company proposing the project now going to the state for approval, Bauman says the location is what matters.

“As we put our sewer away from the coast, I think we need to put this storage facility away from the coast,” he said.

Bauman says Measure A puts the power in the hands of the people.

“It’s like putting Diablo Canyon in the middle of San Luis Obispo. We want these things away because of the potential danger,” Bauman said.

“We’ve lost some of our control and we have to face that fact but work at benefiting Morro Bay the best we can,” Silloway said.

As for what’s next, Morro Bay City Manager Yvonne Kimball says before the zoning code can be amended, council members need to adopt a resolution declaring the results of the election.

A special city council meeting to do that and discuss next steps is happening on Tuesday, Dec. 10.