If you drive on Highway 41 you could face traffic delays for several days. A mowing operation on Highway 41 West from Three Bridges to Los Altos Road will begin Monday, July 7 at 8 a.m.

The project will continue through Thursday, July 11, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

Drivers between Atascadero and Morro Bay should expect one-way reversing traffic control and possible delays.

Officials advise drivers to plan ahead and drive with caution near crews and equipment.