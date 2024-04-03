New bill proposes CA worker protections for employees during off-hours

A new bill being proposed could provide protections for workers in California if they choose not to answer emails or calls from their employer during nonworking hours.

The bill defines the “right to disconnect” to mean that an employee has the right to not respond to communications from their employer during nonworking hours.

Seona Lampman said she used to work in the pharmaceutical business for more than 30 years and said she didn’t mind her employer reaching out if it were an emergency.

“I didn’t mind managers getting a hold of us if something was urgent on the weekends but yes we’d like to turn off the emails and all that if possible,” said Seona Lampman, Morro Bay resident.

The bill would require a public or private employer to establish a workplace policy in regards to communication during off hours. Some don’t agree.

“If I want to call my employee or my helper or any of my vendors that’s my business,” said Mary Vanzee, Treasures Antique Mall owner.

Mary Vanzee said she treats her employees well, and they are like a family. “You know we care about the people that work here, you know, our vendors. We call them all the time to see how they’re doing, if they’re sick.”

Some exceptions laid out in the bill include an emergency or discussions over scheduling. It would require nonworking hours to be established by written agreement between both the employer and employee. Some say it isn’t a real need.

“I don’t know that it’s a real need to have a bill or this. I think things could be worked out for the management and the employees,” Lampman said.

In the case of a violation, the bill allows an employee to file a complaint with the labor commissioner, punishable by a specified civil penalty. If passed, California would be the first state in the country to create a “right to disconnect” for employees.

The “right to disconnect” bill has been referred to the Assembly Labor Committee to be heard in the coming weeks.