New businesses in Morro Bay bring promising future

Several new local businesses are popping up in downtown Morro Bay.

On Tuesday owners Sara and Jon Peterson opened their fourth Scout Coffee location on the Central Coast.

“This location is unique from our other Scout locations because we have everything under one roof. We make all our pastries from scratch, so we have our big kitchen and you can see into our roasting facility through glass,” Peterson said.

After a little over two years of hard work the Peterson's managed to turn a former bank along Morro Bay Boulevard into this coffee shop.

“We're excited to service just the people of Morro Bay but it does get busy here on the weekends and I know people are excited about us bringing people up from the water and into downtown,” Peterson said.

Across the street, renovations are underway for a new Irish pub. At the former Queens Closet location, a new home decor store called Mariposa is expected to open toward the beginning of April.

Owner Stefani Slater hopes the new business will bring more customers to the downtown area.

“There's lots of offerings on the main boulevard as well, so anything to pull them up and out of that area or to expose them to this would be great,” Slater said.

Mark Baysore has owned a custom lamp store along Morro Bay Boulevard for almost two years and thinks the new businesses will bring more people to the city and is already seeing his foot traffic increase.

“Everyone likes their coffee and I think there's a little overflow that trickles down the road and decides to come in and shop,” Baysore said.