New county park in Morro Bay hills is one step closer to reality

A new San Luis Obispo County Park in the hills of Morro Bay is now one step closer to becoming a reality after new land was recently acquired.

Toro Creek Park has been 10 years in the making.

“Once all three phases are complete, we’d have around 1,500 acres of open space,” said Daniel Bohlman, Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County Deputy Director.

Last month, the Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County acquired 750 acres of coastal hills that stretch from Del Mar Park in Morro Bay through Alva Paul Canyon for $5.5 million, funded entirely by grants and private donations.

“To have more use here would be fantastic,” said Elinor Dempsey, Los Osos resident.

That’s expected to include...

“Mountain biking, trail running, hiking and things of that nature,” Bohlman said.

This new acquisition marks the completion of the second phase of the project. Phase one conserved 300 acres of hills and beach between Morro Bay and Cayucos, which is also where a new trail will connect the two communities.

“That is going to be an exceptional amenity to allow pedestrians and cyclists to safely move off the highway between those two communities,” Bohlman said.

The last phase, phase 3, is the purchase of the Chevron Shore Plant off Toro Creek Road, which would allow for more recreation use as well as tent and RV camping.

“Having more people to come to this area and see the beauty of it would be fantastic and I think it would open that up. The RV camping would be fabulous,” Dempsey said.

County Parks is looking to pursue public access to phase 2.

“Prior to the opening of phase 2, they will need to complete a parks plan, which will identify where and what those trails look like and where they go,” Bohlman said.

The Land Conservancy of SLO County and the County of San Luis Obispo both hope to complete the full land acquisition by 2030.