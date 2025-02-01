New hotel to provide public space amenities along Morro Bay's Embarcadero

A new hotel along the south end of the Embarcadero was recently approved by the Morro Bay City Council.

Two months after Paul Gillen's plans to demolish vacation rental cottages along the Embarcadero and build a two-story hotel were shot down by the Planning Commission, he’s now been given the green light to proceed.

“We’re providing not only the hotel aspect but a pretty interesting finish of the Embarcadero on the south end,” Gillen said.

After Gillen appealed the Planning Commission's decision, the City Council approved his revised plan for the Bayside Landing project this week. The approval came on the condition that there are only seven rooms, down from eight, and more amenities for the public.

“There hasn’t been anything that enticed tourism or observation down on the south end,” Gillen said.

With the building set to be 22 feet tall with a slightly taller elevator tower, one local hotel owner says he thinks the retail spaces are a good addition to the community but still has some reservations.

“Learning that they will add a second story and exceeding the normal height limit of the city ordinance and then the parking situation where they need eight parking spaces for the project,” said Patrick Mulholland, co-owner of 456 Embarcadero Inn & Suites.

Gillen says there is enough space.

“There’s plenty of parking right across the street in this parking area, which is pretty underutilized,” Gillen said.

Along with the retail space and public restrooms, there will also be other new additions to the area.

“Continuous harbor walk starting from this area here on the south end of our project continuously around to Mariner Park on the north end. We've also added an observation deck,” Gillen said.

A marina will also be connected to the harbor walk.

“It will have five vessels, a kayak rental place, and a commercial dock,” Gillen said.

The Bayside Landing project will still need approval from the California Coastal Commission. It’s unknown when they’ll be voting on the project.