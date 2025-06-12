Nonprofit looking for new space in Morro Bay amid growing demand for food assistance

Estero Bay Kindness Coalition gives families free groceries in areas along the coast from Los Osos to Cambria.

“We do two full bags of groceries and a full bag of produce each and every week to all of our families,” said Bobby deLancellotti, Estero Bay Kindness Coalition founder.

For the past seven years, the nonprofit organization’s founder, Bobby deLancellotti, has seen the number of people his organization serves go up by 25% to 35% each year.

“For every two to three families we lose, which we celebrate, we gain three or four more,” deLancellotti said.

The organization delivers groceries to nearly 250 families from Los Osos all the way to Cambria; 130 families in Morro Bay, Cayucos, and Cambria, and 110 families in Los Osos.

“From the very beginning, we wanted to go to them. We thought it was really important to protect people’s dignity and to let them know that they are valued,” deLancellotti said.

He says they have multiple partnerships, like the SLO Food Bank and local farms, but still spend about $15,000 to $20,000 a month on food.

“One of the things we do is we want to give people the same food that we want to eat. No junk food or throw-away food, just the highest quality of food possible,” deLancellotti said.

“We try to do some protein, veggies, carbs, they get a bag of fresh veggies every week,” said volunteer Barbara Martinez.

Barbara Martínez is one of the nonprofit's more than 130 volunteers.

“On Tuesdays, when we pack the bags, the shelves are stocked. Within an hour and a half, we’ve done 130 families and these shelves are then empty,” Martinez said.

The nonprofit has been struggling with rising food prices.

“The price of eggs was astronomical, off the charts, but we found it in other products as well. Everything from veggies to meat to eggs to bread. Everything has gone up, and not just for our families but for us as well to buy it wholesale,” deLancellotti said.

At one point, the nonprofit had to stop giving eggs every week.

“We would buy 15 cases of eggs at around $350 to $425. When we stopped doing it, it was $1,800, and that’s a week, so that’s almost $8,000 a month just on eggs. Now the price is starting to come down. It’s still high, but now we’re able to give people eggs every other week,” deLancellotti said.

The coalition has been operating out of a space along Main Street for the past three and a half years, but deLancellotti says come August 1, they need to find a new space.

“We’ve been at the Avocado Shack for the last three-and-a-half years, and it’s been a wonderful partnership. Business is growing, and he needs this back, and our business is growing as well. We’re looking for a commercial spot here in Morro Bay between 1,000 to 1,500 square feet of space with ample parking,” deLancellotti said.

“It’s a great organization. Giving food to people that need it, and we get a lot out of it too, just doing it,” said volunteer driver Mike Crusha.

For more information on how you can donate, volunteer, or if you know of an available space, click here.