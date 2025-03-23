Nonprofit seeks help to continue mobile shower service for homeless in Morro Bay

Twice a month, free showers are offered to people without homes at the Morro Bay Public Library parking lot. However, the program's continuation is contingent on its ability to garner more funding.

805 Street Outreach is a nonprofit organization serving the homeless population in San Luis Obispo County.

“Just good people and friendly people giving me stuff. There are professionals around them too, like the doctors are helpful,” said Erik Sorensen, a mobile shower patron.

Wendy Blacker founded the nonprofit nearly two years ago with the hopes of expanding outreach down to Ventura County someday.

“That’s the dream I had when I started working at Salvation Army in this field of work, which got me passionate about it,” said Wendy Blacker, 805 Street Outreach president.

The nonprofit provides mobile showers on the first and third Mondays at the Morro Bay Public Library parking lot to around 15 people without housing.

“That would be just the people that use the showers. There are others who will come by either to say 'hi' or grab some of our donations. We usually bring food and clothing and offer it to anyone who might need it,” said Caitlin Wilkerson, 805 Street Outreach chief financial officer.

The organization needs help with funding in order to renew its insurance and cover the cost of maintaining the shower trailer.

“It’s very expensive, unfortunately, to have a $2 million liability insurance covering. It costs about $8,000,” Blacker said.

Erik Sorensen lived without a home in Morro Bay for 18 months. Without the shower service, Sorensen believes his life may have taken a devastating turn.

“They saved my right hand. I had an infection creep into my right hand. If I wasn’t able to get the proper hygiene and cleanliness, I would’ve probably lost it,” said Sorensen.

Wilkerson says it is a pure feeling to help those in need.

“To know that people who are currently in our position helped me in the past to be able to step into that position and to give back. It’s a beautiful thing,” Wilkerson said.

For more information on how you can donate, you can visit the organization’s website and their GoFundMe.