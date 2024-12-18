One Morro Bay Wind Energy project leaseholder to pause surveying

One of the three companies involved in the proposed offshore wind energy project near Morro Bay is pausing some of its operations.

Morro Bay Commercial Fishermen’s Organization Vice President Jeremiah O’Brien says his organization recently received a call from a liaison to the Atlas Wind project by Equinor.

“They’re pulling back on the whole operation, and they said they might be here in 2026 or 2027,” O’Brien said.

Equinor told KSBY a decision was made this summer to prioritize more advanced projects along the East Coast and for the time being, they are pausing surveying of the project.

An Equinor spokesperson said in a statement, “Equinor views Atlas Wind as a long-term opportunity that can help meet California’s growing energy demand, create jobs and build a domestic supply chain. As we focus on delivering our U.S. projects currently in execution mode, we are maintaining a presence in California, sharing information, collaborating with key stakeholders, and fulfilling our state and federal lease obligations.”

“It’s the best news we’ve had in the last few years,” O’Brien said.

The project was able to complete surveying in non-state waters; however, has yet to begin surveying in state waters. They have also not made any decisions on specific timing for future offshore activity.

O’Brien says it’s a sigh of relief.

“Fishermen can’t fish in an area that’s been occupied by wind,” O’Brien said.

Equinor said they expect the Atlas Wind surveying of in-state waters to resume likely within the next two years.

“We’re very optimistic that that will be a longer period,” O'Brien said.

KSBY reached out to the other two leaseholders about their plans. An Invenergy spokesperson says they are still continuing their development.

Golden State Wind CEO Tyler Studds said, "Demand for electricity is expected to double by 2050 nationwide, given continuing data center growth and rising electrification, and California is looking to offshore wind as an important element in the diverse long-term energy portfolio needed to keep the lights on and the economy thriving."