Options for Morro Bay power plant property discussed at master plan workshop

Community members were able to ask questions about the proposed battery energy storage system project (BESS) during a workshop Wednesday night at a veteran's building in Morro Bay.

The Vistra property, where the proposed battery project could potentially go, is designated as a visitor-serving commercial, but before any development can occur on the power plant property, an updated master plan must be approved.

A master plan sets the vision and policy framework for the development of an area.

“The master plan is important from the standpoint of ensuring there is enough infrastructure to support future development,” said Michael Codron, interim community development director.

The purpose of the workshop is to get public input in the process of writing the master plan. "It's just an important piece of property that needs to be carefully thought out,” said Rachel Wilson, Cayucos resident.

The Vistra property includes 107 acres of land and is divided into several areas — the BESS site (former tank farm), power plant area, Lila Keiser Park and Morro Creek area, Scott Street hill area and Embarcadero area.

A potential street connecting the north end of the Embarcadero over Morro Creek or through the power plant property was discussed during the workshop.

"I like that idea," Wilson said. "... It would be another way for people to get into this community and really see how special it is."

“We believe through the power plant property is the most feasible way to connect the north Embarcadero to the rest of the City of Morro Bay,” Codron said.

There were several other suggestions from community members.

"I would like to see a Marine Mammal Center hospital or some museum kind of things there. Bring more tourists in also to protect our wildlife and our estuary,” Wilson said.

“Why don’t we repurpose the building,” said Terry Simons, Morro Bay resident.

Terry Simons says he would like to see a site that pays homage to the Chumash tribe.

“Like a Madonna Inn, a coffee shop and a luxury restaurant and the next four or five floors down a hotel bottomed out with a convention center and Indian casino,” Simons said.

Codron says community input is important.

“Community engagement is very important to the City of Morro Bay," Codron said. "It’s one of the goals the city council has, increased public engagement."

The public comment period for the project's draft environmental impact report is now open through May 28.

Public comments should be submitted to the city by 5 p.m. on May 28, 2024, at the following address or email address:

City of Morro Bay

Attn: Cindy Jacinth, Planning Manager

955 Shasta Avenue

Morro Bay, California 93442

Email: BESScomments@morrobayca.gov