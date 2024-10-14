Plans for the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary are one step closer to being finalized.

The proposed sanctuary stretches more than 4,500 square miles along California’s coastal waters from Pismo Beach to the Gaviota coast.

This week, the federal government signed off on the proposal.

Kenneth Kahn, Chairman of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, issued a statement, saying, "Generations of U.S. land and water policies have placed Native Americans at a great disadvantage throughout our history.”

However, not everyone is in favor of the project. In the final map, Morro Bay is not included due to the proposed wind farms in the area.

"Marine sanctuaries are good things, but leaving Morro Bay out of the sanctuary area is setting up Morro Bay to really get screwed,” said Alan Davison, Morro Bay resident.

Others feel differently.

“The wildlife that is up here, people flock from all over just to see them and to be able to preserve that and allow people for generations to continue to see that and enjoy it, I think is an important step that needs to be preserved,” said Steven Kea, Morro Bay resident.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a management plan for the sanctuary includes identifying and addressing current and future threats and addressing research and monitoring needs. There's also an emphasis on implementing programs with input from local tribes.

“I think it’s important to protect our natural resources and even if this isn’t the perfect solution, it’s a step in the right direction,” Kea said.

The State of California has 45 days of Congressional session to review the final rule before the designation kicks in. It's worth noting that no one is allowed to make any edits to the plan.

If approved, it would be the third largest sanctuary in the National Marine Sanctuary system.

A representative from Congressman Salud Carbajal’s office says the final official designation will likely fall around the first week of December.