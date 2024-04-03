Police actively looking for distracted drivers during Distracted Driving Awareness Month

The Morro Bay Police Department is taking part in Distracted Driving Awareness Month and will actively be looking for distracted drivers throughout the month of April.

On top of actively being on the lookout for distracted drivers, Morro Bay Police Chief Amy Watkins says the department will also utilize social media to spread the word about removing any distractions while driving.

“It’s definitely a big issue. We see it around campus. You can tell — somebody will just swerve into your lane,” said Jack Gugale, Cal Poly student.

The police department will also make use of its electronic message boards as an added reminder for drivers.

According to the 2023 California Statewide Public Opinion Survey, more than 74 percent of drivers surveyed said distracted driving such as texting was their biggest concern.

“Pulling out of my driveway, I’ve definitely had people nearly hit me even trying to be as careful as possible,” said Sam Chacom, Cal Poly student.

Statistics in California show that in 2021, there were about 140 people killed in distracted driving crashes.

“Just a couple days ago, [I was] walking in a marked crosswalk and just left turn vehicles [were] not yielding to pedestrians. I think a lot of times they are more concerned with motorists because that’s what would cause them more danger,” said Curt Haider, who was bicycling through Morro Bay on Wednesday.

He enjoys the low speed limits and bicycle lanes in the area. He’s had limited interactions with drivers so far but does have some safety tips he takes before cycling the roadways.

“The main thing there is just being seen so lights in the front, bright colored stuff, [riding] in the middle of the lane not on the side of the lane. If someone honks their horn at me, it’s a reassuring feeling that they see me,” Haider said.

Under current law, it is illegal to hold a phone while driving even when stopped at a red light and it is punishable by a fine. Those who violate the hands-free law for a second time within 36 months of a prior conviction of the same offense will result in a point being added to the driver’s record.

Sam Chacom says he stays hands-free in a simple way.

“I got a dock. It’s magnetic, just keeps my phone out of my hands. I try not to look at anything,” Chacom said.

The California Office of Traffic Safety wants to remind drivers to pull over into a safe parking spot if you have a phone call, text or email you need to address.