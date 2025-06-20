Popular State Parks program that allowed free access into parks to be eliminated

The state legislature has decided to eliminate nearly $7 million in funding to one popular State Parks program that allows free access to more than 200 California State Parks.

“The program is a unique opportunity for folks who might not normally have a chance to get out to the State Parks and explore,” said Erica Thatcher, County of San Luis Obispo Public Libraries Engagement & Marketing Coordinator.

Since 2021, library cardholders have been able to check out the California State Library Parks Pass at any branch to get free vehicle day-use entry into a State Park. The passes can be loaned out for three weeks at a time.

“Overall, we’ve seen over 550 passes go out within the last year, which is about 45 a month, which shows that it is a popular program,” Thatcher said.

According to State Parks, 38,000 passes have been distributed to over 1,100 public libraries throughout the state. With the state legislature eliminating funds to the program, it will soon come to an end. Thatcher says they do plan to offer the passes at county library branches through the end of the year.

“But we do offer SLO County Parks passes to Lopez Lake, Santa Margarita Lake, [and] El Chorro Regional Park, which are also a good option,” Thatcher said.

The State Parks program is set to expire at the end of this year.