Record number of shoppers expected Black Friday weekend

According to the National Retail Federation, a record 183 million people are planning to shop in-store and online from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday.

Deals that are too good to pass up are expected to bring people out during the five-day period starting later this week. That’s according to the National Retail Federation which states shopping during Thanksgiving weekend is a tradition for many.

As a mom of five, Morro Bay resident Shy Gardner agrees, saying she shops throughout the year but will also shop Thanksgiving weekend if there are good deals.

“I pick up bits and pieces but I shop at different times so that I can ensure to get good deals and be part of the consumerism that is,” Gardner said.

Black Friday remains the most popular shopping day, with 132 million people taking part nationally. Sixty-five percent of Black Friday shoppers plan to shop in-store, according to the NRF.

“I have high hopes. I’m expecting a lot, hoping there’s a lot,” said Miki Duran, Nifty Thrifty co-owner.

Nifty Thrifty, a thrift store in Morro Bay, is hoping to cash in on holiday shoppers by offering 50% off on Friday and Saturday.

Gardner says the majority of any shopping she does this coming weekend will be done locally.

“It’s supporting moms, dads, and kids. In our community, we’re only as good as the people we support. I’ve done this my whole life here,” Gardner said.

“That’s how we stay in business, our supporters and our locals,” Duran said.

Morro Made, a local shop that features handmade goods from more than 100 local artisans, is using a different approach.

“Where we may lack having the Black Friday discounts, we do offer free gift wrapping which is a huge benefit to a lot of people. It’s fun when you buy a gift and get it wrapped and leave the store and be done with it,” said Christine Ridout, Morro Made owner.

Ridout says she’s been seeing holiday shoppers since summer.

“They come in and say this will be perfect for so and so. They like to grab it and tuck it away. It’s a smart approach because many of the items here are unique. It may be here one day but not the next,” Ridout said.

Duran says she’s seen the same trend.

“They have been asking us, 'When are you going to have Thanksgiving items out? Christmas out?' People are on it this year for sure,” Duran said.