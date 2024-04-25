Residents upset after late neighbors' belongings discarded at senior apartment complex

At Oceanside Gardens, a low-income senior living community in Morro Bay, neighbors said they were shocked to find out that the belongings of seniors living there who had recently passed away were being thrown away rather than donated.

Tanya McCloskey has been at the senior living community off Elm Avenue for over 20 years. She says when residents pass or go into a rest home permanently, until now, everyone at the site has been involved in removing things from the apartment and either sharing items among residents or donating what they can to places like Goodwill.

“It’s a common courtesy for us to help one another to dissolve and dissipate personal belongings," McCloskey said.

She says this is the first time she’s seen belongings being thrown out.

“And all of a sudden it’s gone and we have lost our voice,” she said.

KSBY reached out to People’s Self-Help Housing to ask about the cleanout and decision to throw things away and was told in a statement, “Recent events at Oceanview Gardens prompted the disposal of the property of two individuals. Both actions were completed in compassionate consultation with those most closely connected to residents.”

The organization’s spokesperson refused to elaborate on those recent events, provide their policy regarding cleanouts at any of their sites, or say whether any family members or next-of-kin were notified of the cleanout.

According to state law, in situations like this, if there is no known executor of next of kin, the landlord can treat the unit as abandoned property.

Linda Winters helps organize donations at the donation station in Morro Bay and came by to grab clothing last week after hearing items were being tossed.

“As quickly as possible and now the back of my car is full,” Winters said.

As for McCloskey, she says everyone living at Oceanside Gardens is close.

“We really love living here because we help one another, we’re highly organized and help one another with different protocols and systems that we’ve put in effect into our little community for a long time now,” McCloskey said.