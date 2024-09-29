Revive Dive held their third pier dive cleanup in Morro Bay this year

A dive cleanup in Morro Bay brought over a dozen people to the South T Pier all in an effort to help keep the waters clean.

Revive Dive is an organization that focuses on cleaning up trash under local piers. This is their third pier dive cleanup this year.

“I am a marine science major at Cal Poly, so it’s like working in the field almost, and helping out," said Sasha Evans, a volunteer. "It really connects me."

Sasha Evans volunteers with Central Coast Aquarium and helped out Saturday morning looking for marine organisms.

‘‘I’m looking through some of the trash the divers picked up,” Evans said.

“Rather than do more harm than good—we partner with Central Coast Aquarium to clean off the debris and make sure that we’re removing all the organisms and can put them back to their natural habitat afterwards,” said Taylor Taff, Revive Dive founder & CEO.

There were various items found throughout the morning.

“We found lots and lots of abandoned traps, crab traps, ropes, nets, fishing poles, lots of tires and a lot of little critters inside of those,” said Toni Salgado, a diver.

“I’ve personally found a lot of tires and glass jars," said Laura Pedersen, a diver. "One of the glass jars had a baby octopus in it."

This is Laura Pedersen’s second dive cleanup with revive dive.

“We need to keep it clean both above and below water. As a diver, I’ve seen so much trash down there," Pedersen said. "The least I could do as a human who creates pollution is help take away pollution from the land and sea I care about so much."

Jason Taylor, a diver, takes pride in keeping the divers who are in the water safe.

“You’re the safety guy. You’re the one that watches over the other divers making sure they are good to go in," said Taylor. "Today I was a volunteer so it was nice."

The next dive cleanup Revive Dive is planning will be around the holidays.