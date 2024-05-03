Run course for Ironman triathlon to include Morro Bay State Park: Here's what you need to know

Part of the run course for the upcoming Ironman triathlon will take athletes along Morro Bay State Park Road, a change from last year's course.

1,950 athletes are expected to participate in the Ironman triathlon this year in Morro Bay. Last year, there were 6,500 spectators.

“We were packed. I had people inside, outside,” said Tony Carignan, Daisy’s Organic Coffee & Tea owner.

Carignan says the first day he opened his business was during last year’s Ironman race. He says he opened his doors at 4 a.m. and plans to do so again this year.

“Pretty much all this whole row here was all lined with people cheering them on. Such an exciting environment to just experience, even if you’re not a runner,” Carignan said.

This year, the run course will be expanded, taking runners through Morro Bay State Park.

“Instead of three loops that we did last year for the run course — it concentrated in our downtown residential areas — this year, it will be extended out into the state park, and it will be a combined two loops for the run course,” said Morro Bay Police Commander Tony Mosqueda.

Commander Mosqueda says this should allow them to open the Embarcadero up earlier than last year.

“We’re going to be able to open up a lot of our downtown area because, again, we’re not going to be concentrated down in there,” he said.

Some businesses along the Embarcadero, like Harbor Hut, had limited staff last year and had to close early due to no foot traffic, but they’re hopeful about the new route changes this year.

“Yeah, the early-on is still going to be a struggle but once it gets into the latter parts of the day, it should help out just based on moving things out and getting things opened up quicker,” said Maxwell Leage, Harbor Hut restaurant acting manager.

Carignan says that last year, people from all over the world visited his business during the race.

“I met people that have never been to Morro Bay that live in all parts of the world that discovered this place and said this is their new vacation destination,” Carignan said.

The main message Commander Mosqueda wants the public to know is that Morro Bay is open during the race.

“We’re not doing any closures except for the Embarcadero during the actual course and when I say the Embarcadero is closed, it is open to everybody except vehicles. People can still walk and bicycle. It is very much open. The businesses are open. The businesses are welcoming you,” Mosqueda said.

Highway 1 will not be fully closed, but there will be a lane closure. Main Street will also have a single lane closure.

This year’s competition was also moved from Saturday to Sunday and starts at 6 a.m. at Morro Rock.

“We are blessed to have it in our community. It’s just nice to see that they are making the necessary changes, so they respect the businesses of the local community and everything like that,” Leage said.

The Ironman triathlon will be held on May 19. For more information on the course maps, click here.