SLO CAL Open brings over 100 competitors to the waves of Morro Bay

The SLO CAL Open at Morro Bay is taking place through the weekend next to Morro Rock.

More than 100 surfers are competing to ultimately land a place in the World Surf League's championship tour next year.

Surfer Shane Frontino of El Segundo didn’t know he’d be competing in Morro Bay until the last minute.

“I was actually an alternate and I got lucky that someone didn’t show up,” Frontino said.

Surfing competitively since the age of 12, Frontino says this event is tough but worth it.

“It’s a little slopeier at the rock but it’s fun to slow down in a sense. Other waves are much steeper and you have to work for it and you have to choose your lines correctly,” Frontino said.

The World Surf League 1,000-point competition is presented by the countywide tourism department Visit SLO CAL and hosted by Surfing for Hope.

“Surfing for Hope or Skating for Hope, we’re all about helping people deal with cancer or other illnesses, and it’s all through using the magic of surfing and skateboarding,” said Bob Voglin, Surfing for Hope Ambassador of Hope.

Voglin says he has a long history with the sport.

“Surfing was such an important part all through my life from 10 years old to now, almost 75,” Voglin said.

Frontino hopes to do the same.

“I want to pursue what I love and that’s surfing,” Frontino said.

According to Visit SLO CAL, travel spending in 2023 created $110 million in local tax revenue. Events like this competition contribute to that.

“Visiting Morro Bay, this morning we went to Buttercup Bakery. That place was so good," said San Diego resident Paige Rogge. "Their breakfast burrito was amazing. We went to SLO yesterday and went to the farmers market. That was fun.”

Frontino says he’s thankful to be competing.

“It’s very prestigious and there are a lot of good surfers so it’s hard, but I made the drive up and decided to do my best to get in and I got in,” Frontino said.

The event wraps up on Sunday, with events getting underway at 8 a.m. all weekend.