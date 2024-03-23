State Parks warns beachgoers of restrictions during snowy plover nesting season

Morro Strand State Beach is one of the locations where you'll find areas fenced off for western snowy plover nesting season.

According to the Endangered Species Act, the western snowy plover is listed as threatened due to habitat loss, human disturbance and predators.

California State Parks officials are working to conserve this species locally and say they see a lot of foot traffic going in and out of the fenced areas put up to protect the small bird.

State Parks saw about 1,000 instances last year of people going inside the fenced areas at the Sandspit in Montana de Oro, Morro Strand State Beach and Villa Creek Beach. Most of the time, this results in educating the people who walk through the closed-off section but sometimes, State Parks will cite people.

Andy Crane comes to Morro Bay to surf at least twice a week and has always been aware of the snowy plover nesting season.

“You know, I totally understand the conservation efforts and the need to do that and I’m all for that but it kind of seems to go a little too far with the snowy plover,” Crane said.

Crane says he comes out early in the day to surf and has not seen anyone out of compliance, even when handling their dogs.

“There is that kind of delineation of where dogs can go and where they can’t go, but I’m not sure if people really respect that,” Crane said.

Carol Jonas visits Morro Bay yearly and brought her dog to Morro Strand State Beach on Friday. She says for the most part, people do comply with the restrictions and she thinks the fencing is not a bother.

“Conservation’s a great thing and I’m glad that people are paying attention and doing it,” Jonas said.

Morro Strand State Beach allows dogs; however, they must be on a leash and are not allowed near the nesting area.

State Parks says in the three local areas last year, there were about 1,500 people who walked their dogs past or near the fenced area.

“[There is] plenty of beach and when we want to walk as far as we can go that way, we just leave the dog with my husband and he takes care of her,” Jonas said.

Snowy plover eggs blend into the sand. Even passing nearby can cause the birds to leave their nests, exposing their eggs to predators.

The western snowy plover nesting season continues through September 30.