Stressed out? Founder of this upcoming festival says you should 'fly a kite'

The Morro Bay Kite Festival returns this weekend.

The family-friendly event is scheduled to take place all weekend — Friday night and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

Hundreds of kites will take flight throughout the weekend, with 500 free kites provided to kids through Central Coast Funds for Children.

"It's just an amazing event," said Shaun Farmer, the founder of the Morro Bay Kite Festival. "Where you can come with your family enjoy relax."

The Friday night flight will include kites with LED lights. Event organizers tried to do a night flight last year which didn't end up working out. This year may be the first successful attempt — if the wind cooperates.

"There's something about being in control of that kite up in the air and watching it fly," Farmer said. "It's just soothing ... I tell people all the time: 'You want to lose stress? Go fly a kite.'"

The event is free to attend for community members of all ages.

You can learn more on the Morro Bay Kite Festival website.