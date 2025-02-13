Strong winds and rain felt in Morro Bay during latest storm

As the storm made its way through Morro Bay on Thursday, winds knocked over trash bins and runoff flowed down city streets.

It’s been two years since areas along Main Street were flooded by a severe winter storm.

Before the sun came up, a city worker said they were keeping an eye on Morro Creek during this latest storm.

He says the creek overflowing was part of the reason Main Street flooded in 2023.

One local said they did have sandbags on hand but were hopeful they wouldn’t have to use them.

KSBY checked in with Morro Bay police and was told that by late Thursday morning, they had not responded to any major incidents.