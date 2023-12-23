Technical issues causes Morro Bay gas station with low prices only able to offer diesel

While the busiest holiday season is off to a smooth start for fliers, those looking to fill up their tanks in Morro Bay are not so lucky as a popular gas station has run into issues getting gas to its customers over the past few days.

This week, the Sinclair Gas Station lowered its gas prices well below $4 in the spirit of the holiday season, but now, according to a Sinclair worker, they’re experiencing technical issues and are only able to provide diesel gas until those issues are resolved.

The gas prices posted read $0.00 hoping to provide a hint to its customers.

“i didn't even look," said Joe Vieira, a travelor from Cambria. "I was just looking for diesel and i got diesel. I'm glad.”

As one driver came into fill up their tank, more quickly followed suit hoping to avoid the long lines at Mobil and Shell. However, customers were quickly met with the same fate realizing there was no gas.

“i know that gas have been having issues in this little triangle here the last couple of days, and there's just a really long wait at the pumps for people to get through because there's so many people," Britni Lambert, Morro Bay Self Storage manager said.

Late Friday afternoon, Shell and Mobil customers lined Morro Bay Boulevard, backing up traffic as people were trying to head home.

“We're grateful gas is a little bit cheaper during the holiday season," Lambert said. "But again, people are just traveling so much and it's so busy. People just need support and just like this nice lady inside the shell gas station.”

Lambert said Shell only had one worker at the station Friday evening and customers became impatient when she took a 10-minute break.

There is no time frame as to when Sinclair's gas pumps will be back open for use, but longtime customers are hoping the issue is resolved soon.

“They've hit records," said Chris Petrusky of Morro Bay. "They've been the lowest in the state before. They've been in the lowest in the county before.”

Petrusky said the owners know their frequent customers by name, and are glad they’re in still in business despite the hiccup.

“i think the gas prices are hitting everyone really hard this year," Petrusky commented. "Really nice to see someone in the community offer out an opportunity to save a few bucks here.”