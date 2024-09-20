The Marine Mammal Center is looking for a new home in Morro Bay

The Marine Mammal Center in Morro Bay has been operating on Vistra property since 2005 at no cost. Vistra is now looking to repurpose its facility for a proposed battery project. That means the Marine Mammal Center needs to find a new location.

“We always knew that their needs would necessitate that we move on and that is the case. They have let us know that we need to find another place to work from,” said Dr. Jeff Boehm, The Marine Mammal Center's Chief External Relations Officer.

In a statement to KSBY, Vistra said, "We appreciate and value the work of the Marine Mammal Center and have been able to host the facility rent-free since we acquired the site in 2018. However, providing another long-term lease extension is not feasible. To give the center time to prepare and secure a new, more appropriate location than a retired power plant, we informed the group in 2023 that their lease would end at the end of 2025. We are honoring our agreements and commitments and are productively working together with the Marine Mammal Center for a smooth transition for the organization to find a new home in the area where they can aid the animals in their care."

Dr. Boehm says Morro Bay is their ideal location.

“We’d like to stay along the coast for climatic reasons for the comfort of our patients. A cool area rather than inland but we’re open-minded,” Dr. Boehm said. “We’re looking for a parcel that can be anywhere from 1/3 to 2/3 of an acre. A site that already has sewer, power and water.”

They hope to be in a new space in about a year.

“So that we have some overlap of two properties to be able to be working out of both for a while and then transitioning onto the new site,” Dr. Boehm said.

With an uptick locally in marine mammals being rescued and treated this year due to suspected domoic acid poisoning, Dr. Boehm says it's vital they find a new site.

“We’re on the front line of disease surveillance for these marine mammals so it’s vital that we reestablish ourselves somewhere in the area to be in continuous care of the coastline,” Dr. Boehm said.

Linda West used The Marine Mammal Center hotline once when she found a young seal with an injury along the Morro Bay dog beach and believes it’s important to have the center nearby for efficient rescues.

“They had volunteers out within less than a half hour and followed up on taking care of it from there,” said Linda West, Los Osos resident.

The Marine Mammal Center will have to find a new location by January of 2026 and welcomes any suggestions for a potential new property in or around the Morro Bay area.

You can email any leads to SLO@tmmc.org